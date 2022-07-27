Eni and its partners in the New Gas Consortium (NGC) with the Angolan Agency for Oil, Gas and Biofuels ANPG have taken the Final Investment Decision (FID) for the development of the Quiluma and Maboqueiro (Q&M) fields. This is the first non-associated gas development project in Angola.

The project includes two offshore platforms, an onshore gas treatment plant and a connection to the Angola LNG plant for the commercialization of condensates and gas via LNG cargoes. Project execution activities will begin in 2022, with planned production start-up in 2026 and projected production of 330 million cubic feet / day at the plateau (approximately 4 billion cubic meters / year).

The partners of the New Gas Consortium include Eni (25.6%, Operator), the subsidiary Chevron CABGOC (31%), Sonangol P&P (19.8%), bp (11.8%) and TotalEnergies (11.8%) .