ENI starts gas production from two fields in Algeria

Start of production from two gas fields of the new Berkine Sud contract, in Algeria, 6 months after the award of the contract, through an accelerated development (fast track). ENI announced this yesterday.

The production of the South Berkine, which is the first contract to be signed under the new Algerian hydrocarbon law 19-13, is operated by Eni and Sonatrach and currently amounts to 1 million standard cubic meters per day of gas (MSm3 / d) about 4,000 barrels a day of associated liquids. The increase to approximately 2 MSm3 / d is expected by the end of the year, saturating the gas treatment capacity of the MLE plant, equal to 11 MSm3 / d.

Following this operation and the development programs in the Berkine basin, Eni’s production in Algeria is expected to reach over 120,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2023.

