According to Treccani, “curàtolo” means “in Sicily, an annual contract worker who, depending on the location, supervises agricultural and livestock companies”. Little to do with Inter striker Dennis, the 2004 class called up by Simone Inzaghi for the away match against Sassuolo. In common the accent, which also in the case of the Nerazzurri baby falls on the “a”. But other than an annual contract: Curatolo has always worn the Inter shirt, he grew up with the colors of the Biscione.