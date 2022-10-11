Home Sports Inter: who is Dennis Curatolo, the 2004 forward chosen by Inzaghi
Inter: who is Dennis Curatolo, the 2004 forward chosen by Inzaghi

At Inter since the Football School, a total striker who gives his best in support of a first striker. He is a starter in the Primavera, but the Nerazzurri coach has chosen him to complete the squad

According to Treccani, “curàtolo” means “in Sicily, an annual contract worker who, depending on the location, supervises agricultural and livestock companies”. Little to do with Inter striker Dennis, the 2004 class called up by Simone Inzaghi for the away match against Sassuolo. In common the accent, which also in the case of the Nerazzurri baby falls on the “a”. But other than an annual contract: Curatolo has always worn the Inter shirt, he grew up with the colors of the Biscione.

