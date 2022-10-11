Parliament is warming up its engines ahead of the first session of the House and Senate, convened for next 13 October. In Montecitorio and Palazzo Madama the procedures for welcoming the elected representatives for the 19th legislature continue, who since yesterday went to the Parliament Buildings, many of them for the first time, for the usual photo to be inserted in the “face”, a real and its own “bible” for parliamentary assistants and reporters in the first weeks of the new legislature.

Therefore, the day of the formation of the new government is approaching. And sparks fly among the ranks of the center-right after yesterday, the premier in pectore Giorgia Meloni liquidated the pressure of the allies on the names indicated for the totoministers with “secondary issues”. “Yes to competent, no to secondary issues.” The reference to Licia Ronzulli that Silvio Berlusconi would like to Health is clear. Thus the declarations of Meloni freeze the Knight and force him on the defensive: “No vetoes to the allies,” says the head of FI. Today, in the meantime, a three-party summit between Meloni, Berlusconi and the head of the Lega Matteo Salvini. Il Carroccio asks for four important ministries, while the leader of FdI is grappling with the problem of who to bring to the Mef (there are the names of Giorgetti and Leo). Knowing that the Head of State Sergio Mattarella is asking, for at least three ministries, for weighty technicians. Meanwhile, the center-left splits and quarrels on the war front. The idea of ​​a peace march launched by Giuseppe Conte is anticipated by Enrico Letta who brings his family to the square and brings together the Democratic Party. Thursday, at 6.30 pm, the secretary Dem will be in Rome at the mobilization launched by a group of pro-Ukraine acronyms.

Today’s appointments. Giuseppe Conte (who should go to Montecitorio today for registration as newly elected to the Chamber) will meet in the Hall of parliamentary groups, deputies and senators of the Five Star Movement. by Angelo Bonelli, national co-spokesperson for Europa Verde. Finally, the institutional appointments of the day. The President of the Republic Sergio Mattarella is expected in Turin where at 2.30 pm he will take part in the Ceremony on the occasion of the 160th anniversary of the Court of Auditors. The Senate will present the report of the commission of inquiry on gambling: the presence of the undersecretary for the economy Federico Freni and the president emeritus of the Constitutional Court Giuliano Amato is expected. The day of the formation of the new government is approaching.

15 days after the elections – Toto-ministers, Giorgia’s Vietnam and the no that do not help to grow

Arm wrestling in the center-right for the presidency of the Senate

Meloni warns the elected officials and freezes Berlusconi: “Yes to the competent, no to secondary disputes”

Upgrading hour by hour

09.30 – Cingolani: on the gas country in safety, quiet winter

On gas «we have made the country safe, we should have a quiet winter season. The storages are full. We will have problems with prices, but if the 20 ends well on the price cap, we will have solved the situation. Unfortunately, we will not take away the suffering from families and businesses. We proposed the price cap months ago. The European Commission was slow, then it sped up. We also hope that the war will end ». This was stated by the Minister of Ecological Transition, Roberto Cingolani, at an RCS Academy webinar on Repower Eu.