Entrepreneur Carl DeSantis, Founder of Rexall Sundown and Endorser of Celsius, Passes Away at 84

Billionaire businessman Carl DeSantis, known for founding and selling the successful vitamin company Rexall Sundown and endorsing the energy drink brand Celsius, has passed away at the age of 84. DeSantis, whose net worth was estimated at $3.4 billion by Forbes, was a serial entrepreneur who dabbled in various industries, including real estate, restaurants, and even owning a 50,000-acre ecotourism reserve in South Africa.

DeSantis first discovered Celsius, a sugar-free energy drink, about 15 years ago when his partner brought him a six-pack. Despite initial setbacks and losses, DeSantis believed in the brand and invested millions in marketing and advertising. His persistence paid off when Celsius went public in 2020 and its stocks soared tenfold. With flavors like strawberry guava and peach vibe, Celsius has become a popular choice for consumers looking for a healthy and energizing alternative.

Aside from his successes in the business world, DeSantis was also known for his philanthropy and dedication to his family. He is survived by three children, six grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren.

DeSantis’ legacy as a savvy businessman and his ability to spot potential in various ventures will be remembered. His impact on the energy drink industry, particularly through his endorsement of Celsius, remains significant. Although he has left behind a vast fortune, DeSantis’ influence on the business world and his entrepreneurial spirit will continue to inspire future generations.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

