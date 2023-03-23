De Cecco presents the Sustainability Report for 2021, in line with the sustainable development objectives of the 2030 Agenda to which it has adhered. The historic establishment of the De Cecco brothers is located in the Majella Geopark, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, whose peaks have always been the scenic backdrop and also contribute to the natural resource for production: air and spring water are a plus for pasta. The company produces over 50% of the electricity in its factories from renewable sources and in particular thanks to the decisive contribution of its hydroelectric plant which exploits the waters of the Verde River, the source of which is located a stone’s throw from the factory. Thanks to these policies, the company managed to reduce CO2 emissions into the atmosphere by 11% in 2021.

Not only that: that water that flows from the Majella is also an ingredient in De Cecco pasta; among other things, in 2021 it was possible to reduce its consumption by 3% following consumption efficiency practices. By 2050 the company will be carbon neutral also thanks to the planting of trees in recent years: more than 3,000 olive trees around the Fara production site which offset 132,000 kg of CO2 each year. The relationship with the territory is also sanctioned by DEe Cecco’s commitment to the Italian supply chain which involves 2001 farms and 23,362 hectares of cultivated land to obtain 9 different types of high quality Italian durum wheat. With regard to the pack, particular attention is paid to the environmental impact for the choice of only one 100% recyclable material with DNV safety certification and EPD environmental product declaration. Sustainability in De Cecco goes hand in hand with solidarity, which has made it possible, for example, to donate 490 tons of products to the Banco Alimentare Foundation, to help many poor families with dignity and at the same time combat food waste, preventing good food from being wasted