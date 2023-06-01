Eon: Electricity and gas will become cheaper for 14 million households

The energy provider Eon lowers its prices. NA FASSBENDER/AFP via Getty Images

The energy company Eon wants to lower its prices for electricity and gas customers as of September 1st. Around 14 million customers of Germany’s largest energy provider will benefit from this. In the basic electricity supply, prices will fall by an average of 18 percent. According to the group, it is an average of 28 percent in the basic supply of gas.

Consumers can rejoice: The Energyprovider Eon will lower its prices for September 1st Strom and Gas. The company announced this on Wednesday. In the basic electricity supply, prices will fall by an average of 18 percent. According to the group, it is an average of 28 percent in the basic supply of gas.

With around 14 million customers, Eon is the largest German electricity and gas provider. The group supplies twelve million households with electricity and a good two million households with natural gas. Customers with special contracts also receive lower prices, it is said. The cuts come after wholesale gas and electricity prices have fallen in recent months.

Millions of consumers benefit

Eon is thereby redeeming its promise to use the scope for price reductions as soon as it is given, explained Sales Director Filip Thon. “Our customers benefited from our long-term purchasing strategy, especially at the height of the energy crisis – we were able to cushion historically high market prices for a long time.” In the past few months, Eon had increased electricity and gas prices, in some cases significantly. Customers do not have to do anything for the price reduction. Eon wants to provide details several weeks in advance.

The comparison portal „Check 24“ According to this, electricity suppliers have reduced prices by an average of five percent in 99 cases since the beginning of the year. In 106 cases, gas suppliers also made reductions of an average of nine percent in the same period. However, there are also opposing developments. According to this, 85 basic electricity suppliers have increased their prices by an average of 24 percent since the beginning of the year. Since then, 49 gas providers have also increased their prices by an average of eleven percent. In the basic supply, 90 percent of the gas tariffs are still above the price brake, for electricity it is 76 percent.

read too Electricity and gas prices will drop by up to 23 percent



kh