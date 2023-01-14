Equita assisted Racing Force in the 10 million euro capital increase. The transaction managed through the accelerated book-building process was managed by Equita as Joint Bookrunner.

This is the first operation of 2023 on the Italian ECM market, and confirms the leadership of the Investment Banking team in the Group’s operations room, strengthening Equita’s role as leading ECM franchise on the domestic market.

The proceeds of the transaction will be used to further strengthen the manufacturing capacity of the Racing Force Group in the United States, also in relation to the US Air Force’s Next Generation Fixed-Wing Helmet program which sees Racing Force involved as a manufacturer of a carbon shell destined for military and civilian applications. Part of the proceeds will also be used for other investments in Bahrain and Italy aimed at increasing the Group’s production capacity and efficiency.