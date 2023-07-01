Home » ERG acquires Photovoltaic Plant from Renertia




ERG, a prestigious leader in the production of electricity from renewable sources, recently announced the completion of the acquisition from Renertia of 100% of the capital of Instalación Fotovoltaica Arericsol VIII, SLU The latter is a company that owns a photovoltaic plant located in Fregenal de la Sierra, in the Comunidad Autónoma de Extremadura.

The Fregenal photovoltaic plant, built during 2022, is currently in the start-up phase. The installation is designed for an estimated total annual production of approximately 50 GWh, which corresponds to over 2000 equivalent hours. This makes the Fregenal plant one of the most productive in Europe.

