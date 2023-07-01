Cristiano Ronaldo becomes publisher: new investor of the Portuguese group Cofina

Listen to the audio version of the article

Cristiano Ronaldo could soon land in the publishing world. The footballer is indicated as a possible new investor in the Portuguese publishing group Cofina media, where a reorganization of the company shares is underway through a management buyout operation. The executive director of Cofina, Luís Santana, confirmed yesterday to the Lusa news agency that his operation to purchase the 30% majority stake in the group will count, among the new lenders, “on the greatest footballer ever, a exceptional athlete who shares with us the values ​​of need, rigor, work and resilience”.

A source close to Ronaldo, who currently plays in Saudi Arabia, also confirmed the news, emphasizing his enthusiasm at the prospect of being able to invest in the Portuguese media world. In the meantime, the financial market supervisory body has temporarily suspended the buying and selling of the group’s shares, pending the dissemination of further relevant information for the market.

In Portugal, the Cofina group owns the business newspaper Jornal de Negócios, the sports newspaper Record and a very popular tabloid, the Correio da Manhã, which is among the best sellers and also has a television channel, Cmtv. During the 2016 European Football Championship (which the Portuguese national team would later surprisingly win), in a difficult moment for the team, Cristiano Ronaldo he snatched a microphone from a Cmtv journalist and threw it into the waters of a pond, then refusing to answer questions from that same television channel at a press conference.

