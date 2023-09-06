ESG, +33% in one year, environmental sustainability dominates the stock market: “Crucial”

Esg, Gorno Tempini: “An issue that must be taken very seriously. Now present on all boards”

The environmental sustainability in purse now plays a strategic role, the confirmation comes from the data on the Esg: +33% in one year. How central the ESG issue has become in investments emerges from the speech of the president of Cassa Depositi e Prestiti, Giovanni Gorno Tempini. Speaking at the Sustainability Week organized by Euronext in Piazza Affari, – reports Milano Finanza – the manager explained yesterday that “if in the 2021-2022 the ESG topic was covered in about 40% of board meetingsIn the 2023 was entered into 100%” Investments and projects can no longer look only at the financial and economic factor, but must also look at sustainability factors“.

Read also: Superbonus, crafty boom: materials +30%. And so the estimates double

Read also: Mps, marriage with BancoBpm fails again

Subscribe to the newsletter

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

