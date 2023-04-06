Listen to the audio version of the article

An online training plan on sustainability to enable green certification for entrepreneurs, managers and employees. This is the content of the agreement signed between Fòrema, the training body of Confindustria Veneto Est (a business association that represents 5,500 companies) and Iase Italy, the Italian branch of the International Association for Sustainable Economy. Fòrema in particular will offer the Isb courses, International Sustainable Business, a specific certification for the production sector, currently available with a basic first level and suitable for any subject in the world and a second level Isb specialist Level. The Isf, the International Sustainable Finance, a specific certification for the financial sector, will also be proposed. At the end of the training courses, the participants will be able to take the test which will allow them to obtain the international Esg certification issued by Iase.

The results of the survey in Veneto

Awareness of the need for training on the sustainability front is gaining ground at an entrepreneurial level. Increasingly pressing European green standards are in fact forcing companies, and in particular listed companies, to align themselves with ESG legislation.

The new non-financial declaration, CSRD, will oblige 50,000 companies in Europe to draw up a green report but according to Kpmg estimates, there will be 1 million and 200 thousand companies that will draw up the document (and as many as 120 thousand in Italy). The reason? Leading multinationals are asking supplier companies to align themselves with sustainability criteria. Without forgetting that, even in terms of loans, banks increasingly demand compliance with ESG parameters.

«We carried out a survey, interviewing 226 companies in the Triveneto area – recalled Matteo Sinigaglia, general manager of Fòrema -. It emerged that just 5% measured their impacts from a sustainability perspective using an independent standard». From the Fòrema research, it then emerged that only 23% prepare and publish non-financial reporting annually. On the other hand, the link with the local community is very strong, which could be pigeonholed in the social S: 75% of the Veneto companies in the sample state that they support projects with donations and/or sponsorships to local associations.

Awareness raising and training

The top management of Fòrema and Iase Italy underlined the importance of raising awareness of companies in the ESG area. In particular, the importance of agreements with universities was highlighted. «We have ongoing collaborations with the University of Padua and Ca’ Foscari of Venice which we will use to create the preparatory training courses for obtaining the Iase Italy certifications – explained Enrico Del Sole, president of Fòrema and vice president of Confindustria Veneto Est – . We have also embarked on the process of becoming a training institution also accredited internationally by Iase International, because never more than now we believe it is necessary to train entrepreneurs, especially those in the world of finance, around these issues and give concrete answers to our businesses, beyond the useless facade initiatives».