breaking latest news – “Russia has no preconceived and hostile intentions towards anyone and is open to a constructive partnership with all countries”. The Russian president, Vladimir Putin, assures that Russia “will not isolate itself from anyone” and opens up to the world again. The head of the Kremlin gave a speech during the ceremony for the presentation of credentials of new ambassadors in Moscow. He explained that Russia is “in favor of building relations with the United States, based on the principles of equality and non-interference in internal affairs“.

It is the EU that has “initiated the geopolitical confrontation” with Russia, Putin adds, addressing the new EU ambassador to Moscow, the Frenchman Roland Galharague. During a speech in the Kremlin, Putin complained that relations with the EU, an ally of Ukraine, “have deteriorated drastically in recent years”.

The Russian leader also returned to talk about the military operation underway in Ukraine. “The situation in the new regions of the Russian Federation remains tense“. Comments that have been echoed by agencies such as RIA Novosti. “I will ask Deputy Prime Minister Marat Shakirzyanovich Khusnullin to report on what work has already been done and what remains to be done” in these four Ukrainian regions annexed last year by Moscow.

Finally, Putin accused Western secret services of being involved in “terrorist” attacks in Russia, three days after the death of a famous military blogger in an attack in St. Petersburg. “There is every reason to think that forces of third countries and Western special services are involved in the preparation of acts of sabotage and terrorism” both in the occupied Ukrainian territories and in Russia, Putin said at a meeting of the Security Council of the Russian Federation broadcast on television.

The openings of Kiev

Kiev is willing to discuss the future of Crimea with Moscow if its forces reach the border of the Russian-occupied peninsula, a senior adviser to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told the Financial Times.

Andriy Sybiha, deputy head of Zelenskyy’s bureau, made the newspaper the most explicit declaration of Ukraine’s interest in the negotiations since it broke off peace talks with the Kremlin last April.

“If we manage to achieve our strategic goals on the battlefield and when we are on the administrative border with Crimea, we are ready to open a diplomatic page to discuss this issue,” Sybiha said, referring to Kiev’s long-planned counter-offensive. He added: “This does not mean that we exclude the path of liberation by our army“.

