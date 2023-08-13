The Migrant Crisis in Danlí: Thousands Flock to Honduras on the Journey to the United States

The city of Danlí, located in eastern Honduras and near the border with Nicaragua, has become a major hub for foreign migrants on their journey to the United States. According to William Rolando Alvarado, the delegate of the National Commissioner for Human Rights in Honduras (Conadeh) in Danlí, an average of 2,500 migrants from various countries enter the city daily, causing overcrowding in public squares. The collapse of the migrant population in transit has led to an increase in the number of tents and makeshift shelters made of plastic in these areas.

Gabriela Camacho, a Venezuelan migrant, shared her experience of having to sleep on the streets throughout her journey with her three daughters, sister, and nephew due to financial constraints. She relies on the charity of people and financial support from relatives in the United States. The National Institute of Migration of Honduras (INM) reported that from January 2 to August 9 of this year, around 203,000 foreign migrants entered Honduras, including 34,134 minors.

Elisa Ríos from Doctors Without Borders in Danlí stated that they have witnessed a significant increase in the flow of migrants, particularly in family groups, over the past two months. Medical and psychological care for this population has risen by almost 500%, highlighting the larger number of family units arriving in the area. Streets in Danlí are filled with migrants trying to earn money by selling sweets with their children to support their onward journey.

Several migrants interviewed, including Joel Suárez and Yarzuris Hernández, spoke about the challenges they face and their determination to reach the United States. They engage in street vending to collect funds gradually for their journey. Many have already traversed the dangerous Darién jungle, and a United Nations report revealed that over 250,000 migrants and refugees have crossed the jungle from January to July this year. The journey through the jungle is fraught with risks, including deaths, fractures, and injuries.

Gloria Chávez, the head of the border patrol for the Rio Grande Valley sector in Texas, disclosed that the highest number of detainees along the southern border this year are Honduran nationals, followed by citizens of Venezuela, Mexico, Guatemala, and Nicaragua. She urged individuals to avoid crossing the border without proper documentation and instead utilize authorized government websites in their home countries to schedule immigration appointments, thus avoiding endangering their lives.

The situation in Danlí highlights the ongoing challenges faced by migrants on their journey to the United States and the desperate measures they must take to seek a better life.

