Emmi wants to take off in the USA with expensive Equator coffee

Californian caffeine kick: Emmi wants to get started with an expensive coffee company in the USA

The Lucerne milk processor is entering into a partnership with Equator Coffees and wants to sell cold coffee drinks in supermarkets at high prices. This was despite the fact that Emmi was denied success in the USA with its caffè lattes.

Equator Coffees operates ten cafés in California, including in the “Round House” with a view of the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco. With Emmi’s help, the company now also wants to conquer supermarkets.

Bild: Nate Fong Photography

It is the absolute blockbuster in the Emmi portfolio: Caffè Latte. With the cold coffee mugs, the Lucerne-based milk processor has been achieving steady sales growth at home and abroad for years. Even the increasing competition on the shelves from products from Mövenpick, Starbucks or Lattesso have not changed this so far.

