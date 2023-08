A late penalty saved RZ Pellets Wolfsberg from their first defeat of the season in the third round of the Admiral Bundesliga on Saturday. The Carinthians were a long way behind at home against Austria Lustenau despite clearly superiority after a goal shortly after the break. In the 95th minute, substitute Bernhard Zimmermann kept his nerve from the point and scored to make it 1-1.

