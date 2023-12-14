ETECSA Announces Exclusive Promotion for Last Month of the Year

Cuban Telecommunications Company, ETECSA, Announces Exclusive Promotion to Keep Customers Connected

ETECSA has announced an incredible promotion to keep its customers connected during the last month of the year. From December 18 to 23, users will have the opportunity to activate a Mobile Line with an initial recharge of 250CUP and receive a generous 10GB Bonus to enjoy on all networks, paying only 125CUP.

This exclusive offer will be available only through International Distributors and will not be applicable to marketing from MLC Stores.

Offer details include the activation of a Mobile Line with 250CUP and a 10GB Bonus, purchasable only through International Distributors. The main balance will be valid for 330 days from the offer received.

Frequent questions and answers about the promotion have also been provided:

1. What does the promotional offer consist of?

The offer includes the activation of a Mobile Line with 250CUP and a 10GB Bonus, available only through International Distributors.

2. How long will the offer be valid?

The promotion will be valid from December 18 to 23, 2023.

3. How to check balance and bonuses?

Main balance can be checked by dialing *222#, and the 10GB bonus by dialing *222*266#.

4. What is the cost of the offer?

The cost varies depending on the country of purchase and the exchange rate. Customers are advised to consult with International Distributors for details.

5. What can be done with the principal balance?

The principal balance can be used for calls, purchases, transfers, and activating plans, among other actions.

6. How does the purchase of the offer affect combined plans or LTE packages?

Combined plans and LTE packages will remain valid for 30 days from activation.

7. How many recharges can be made?

Multiple recharges can be made during the promotion, without exceeding the established maximum limit.

8. Can I buy the offer in MLC stores?

No, the purchase is only available through international sites, such as www.cuba.dtone.com.

9. How is it known in Cuba that the offer has been received?

The beneficiary in Cuba will be informed by the client who has acquired the promotional offer.

This limited-time promotion is a great opportunity for ETECSA customers to stay connected during the holiday season. Take advantage of this exclusive offer from December 18 to 23 and enjoy connectivity with ETECSA.

