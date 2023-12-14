List of cell phones that will be left without WhatsApp on January 1, 2024 – Mi Bolsillo

It has been announced that WhatsApp will no longer be supported on certain older cell phones starting on January 1, 2024. This means that users with these devices will no longer be able to use the popular messaging app. The list of cell phones that will be left without WhatsApp includes models from various manufacturers, including My Pocket, El Universal, SIN News, and Teach me about Science.

This change has been met with concern from users who rely on WhatsApp for communication. However, there are steps that can be taken to avoid running out of WhatsApp on January 1, 2024. It is recommended to check if your device is compatible with the latest version of WhatsApp and, if not, consider upgrading to a newer model that is supported.

For those who are unsure if their device will be affected, it is important to stay informed about any updates or changes from WhatsApp. Additionally, users can explore alternative messaging apps that are compatible with their current devices.

As the deadline approaches, it is crucial for users with older cell phones to be aware of the changes and take proactive steps to ensure they can continue using WhatsApp for their communication needs. Diario Sports will have more information on this topic as it becomes available.

