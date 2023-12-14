The Growing Divide and Legal Battle Between Alejandra Guzmán and Frida Sofía: Allegations of Fraud and Betrayal

The relationship between Alejandra Guzmán and her daughter Frida Sofía seems to be further and further away from reconciliation. According to the hosts of the program ‘Chisme no like’, Javier Ceriani and Elisa Beristaín, Frida Sofía feels robbed and betrayed by her mother, who would have sold an apartment that they both shared as co-owners.

Elisa Beristain pointed out in today’s program: “We have information that Alejandra Guzmán sold a property, an apartment that was also in the name of Frida Sofía, 50 y 50.”

According to information from ‘Gossip no like’, Frida feels betrayed, since the apartment was legally registered in both of their names, and her mother supposedly made the sale without her consent.

Javier Ceriani expressed Frida Sofía’s indignation at this situation: “This is a scam, fraud or theft. How would she manage to sell it without having Frida’s signature? “Frida is furious, angry, looking for lawyers to sue.”

In addition to the department, there was information about an alleged inactive corporation linked to both at various addresses, which is also being monitored.

“Gossip no like informs you that it is not just that department that you have. They also have a dormant corporation that has been at various addresses. This is the follow-up because he is currently in Miami Florida,” Ceriani commented.

The driver added that Alejandra Guzmán and Frida Sofía would also have offices and warehouses in their names.

“She calls it theft. She is strong. The lawyer explains to us that there are reasons for Frida Sofía to file a million-dollar lawsuit because she cannot do this,” Ceriani concluded.

So far Alejandra Guzmán has not commented on these alleged accusations of fraud by Frida Sofía.

The relationship between Alejandra Guzmán and Frida Sofía has been complex and marked by ups and downs. According to Guzmán, the estrangement began after an attempted kidnapping that her daughter experienced at age 12. This incident appears to have been a turning point in their relationship.

Without a doubt one of the most tense moments of their relationship occurred when Frida Sofía accused her grandfather, the rock and roll singer, Enrique Guzmán, in 2021 of having abused her when she was a child. Alejandra Guzmán, at a distance from her daughter, did not support these statements and came out in defense of her father. Alejandra has said that Frida Sofía is sick, for which she has been harshly criticized.

