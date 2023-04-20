ETF calculator: That’s how much you earn with your savings plan | easily calculate ETF

Use our ETF calculator to find out your total. Getty Images / simpson33, Yuichiro Chino / Collage: Domnik Schmitt

With an ETF (Exchange Traded Fund), you can invest in different companies at the same time without having to deal with the stocks individually.

An ETF is a basket of different stocks. When you invest in an ETF, you buy a part of this basket and therefore shares in all the companies that are contained in this ETF. If these companies are successful, the value of your ETF shares will also increase.

If you want to know how much money you are making with your savings plan, you can use our ETF calculator:

How much money will I make with my ETFs?

Here you calculate your final capital Your result Deposits Interest charges Final capital

Calculate ETF: This is how our ETF calculator works

The ETF calculator shows you the total that you will receive for the entire term. The result is influenced by the following factors:

seed capital: This is how much money you invest once at the beginning of your savings plan

Monthly Savings Rate: How much money do you invest in your ETFs each month?

investment period: That’s how long you invest in your savings plan

Annual performance: This is how your ETF develops

read too Passive income with dividends: David Frank wants to take early retirement – ​​so he invests in shares and ETFs every month

One advantage of ETFs is that, like stocks, they can be traded on the stock exchange. That means you can buy or sell shares at any time.

ETFs can represent different sectors, countries or indices. For example, if you are in a DAX-ETF invests, you invest in the 40 largest companies in Germany. So you can choose an ETF that best suits your investment strategy.

With an ETF you have an easy way to benefit from economic growth and to invest your money regularly in stocks without a lot of time and knowledge in order to build up long-term assets. So you are not dependent on your pension in old age.

Disclaimer: Stocks and other investments are always associated with risk. A total loss of the invested capital cannot be ruled out either. The published articles, data and forecasts are not an invitation to buy or sell securities or rights. They also do not replace professional advice.