Ethiopia has the potential through hydroelectric, wind, solar and geothermal energy to become an energy hub in the East African region. This was stated by Andrea Renzulli, program manager for policies and regulations of the Renewable Energy Solutions for Africa Foundation (Res4Africa). In an exclusive interview with ENA, Renzulli stated that RES4Africa is a Foundation that works to support Africa’s energy transition in order to achieve SDG7, guaranteeing access to affordable, reliable, sustainable and modern energy for all and private sector investment.

Millions of people in Ethiopia still do not have access to electricity, he said, and added “unfortunately, the level of investment is not yet adequate for the country’s needs.” There is a need to expand not only generation but also infrastructure to provide universal access to electricity for all, but of course, Renzulli underlined, emphasizing that “with all the potential that Ethiopia has in terms of resources natural resources, the country has the capacity to achieve these objectives and reach the times that the government has set for itself”.

“We all agree on the huge potential. We all think of the hydroelectric potential which is very important for the country but it is not just hydroelectric, Ethiopia has already carried out a few wind projects showing that there is also potential here in this field. Solar, but also geothermal, biomass, I mean, it’s really a blessed country in terms of renewable energy potential,” explained the policy and regulation program manager. Renzulli stressed that “Ethiopia has the potential to become an energy hub within the region.”

Speaking of the Great Renaissance Dam (Gerd, the dam on the Blue Nile), he said that the hydroelectric potential presents many opportunities for Ethiopia in terms of energy export. “So I think we all hope that the dam can become a vehicle for collaboration within the region. What we hope, as citizens, is that the dam can become a vehicle for better integration and better collaboration instead of a vehicle for confrontation”, he observed and expressed the hope that the dam could become a symbol of the socio-economic development of the country and the region more generally stating that the countries of the region could also benefit from the potential of the mega barrier.

He concluded by saying that “Ethiopia has the capacity to become a major energy exporter within the region, which could also benefit neighboring countries.” [Da Redazione InfoAfrica]

