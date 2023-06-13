Home » Ethiopia: Second Pan-African Conference on Artificial Intelligence in October
The Ethiopian Artificial Intelligence Institute (EAII) has announced that the 2nd Pan-African Artificial Intelligence Conference (PanAfriConAI2023) will be held from 5 to 6 October 2023 in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

The event, organized and hosted by Eaii, will take place at the Addis Ababa Science Museum with the theme “Empowering Africa through AI”.

Reporting the news, the Ethiopian broadcaster FanaBC recalled that the first pan-African conference on artificial intelligence was also held in Addis Ababa last October. More than 800 people attended the event, 25 papers were accepted and submitted, 8 subject areas were covered, 49 research papers were presented, and 16 of the 49 research papers were finally published in a scientific collection entitled ‘Volume Communications in Computer & Information Science’. [Da Redazione InfoAfrica]

