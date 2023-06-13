Football remembers President Berlusconi

Milan, Monza and the whole football world mourns Silvio Berlusconi. Many messages of affection for the former Rossoneri president who died on 12 June. The president of the FIGC, Gabriele Gravina, ordered a minute’s silence to be observed before the start of the competitions of all the competitions scheduled until the weekend. But it is of course the world Milan to celebrate the “Knight”. “Tomorrow we will dream of other goals, we will invent other challenges, we will look for other victories. That they are worth realizing what is good, strong and true in us, in all of us who have had this adventure of intertwining our lives with a dream called Milan”, reports the club, taking up one of the famous phrases spoken by Berlusconi.”The challenges between Inter and his Milan have made the city of Milan the heart of world football,” acknowledged the Inter president Steven Zhang.
The winning coaches Sacchi, Capello and Ancelotti
But it is above all the “great Milan” to remember its president. “He was a brilliant and generous friend”, the words of Arrigo Sacchi. “When he took me I said to him: ‘she’s either crazy or a genius‘. Given the results, you give me the answer”, added the coach from Fusignano. The Rossoneri triumphs, after the Sacchi era, were signed by two giants of Italian football, Fabio Capello and Carlo Ancelotti. The technician from Gorizia is keen to underline the “strength and charisma” of the man and the president, one who “very few times has made mistakes in signings, between players and coaches”. While Carletto Ancelottinow coach of Real Madrid, remembers “the ironic, loyal, intelligent, sincere man who was fundamental in my sporting adventure”.
Thanks from Baresi and Maldini. Galli: “Let’s dedicate the stadium to him”
Franco “Franz” Baresi, a former captain and now honorary vice president, admits: “I feel more alone. He was like a father to me, a unique and loving president for everyone. He made my dreams come true.” And from Paul Maldini a thank you arrives: “You made all of us Milan fans live a dream that lasted more than 30 years, no one will ever be like you”. Philip Gallianother former AC Milan defender (from 1983 to 1996) launches an idea: “he took the club and brought it to the top of the world. Let’s dedicate the new Milan stadium to him”.
Van Basten: “Unforgettable times with him”
And then the Dutch Marco Van Basten and Frank Rijkaard and Ruud Gullit. “Beautiful and unforgettable times. Thank you President”, the message of Marco Van Basten in a post on Instagram (orange striker from 1987 to 1995). “Forever grateful for the opportunity given me to play at your glorious club. Rest in peace”, the thank you of Ruud Gullit. “From the first day in Milan he gave me consideration and affection. We managed to achieve results that he had already had in mind from the start”, the memory of Alberico “Bubu” Evani. Per Alexander Nesta “there are not enough words to testify esteem and gratitude. Rest in peace immense President”.
Monza in Serie A and the memory of coach Palladino
And then the new adventure with Monza still alongside Adrian Galliani, who “heartbroken mourns the friend, the master of everything, the person who changed my life for over 43 years”. The Brianza team, taken over in 2018, rose to Serie A for the first time thanks to Berlusconi, giving the fans a dream and, as Gianni Infantino (president of Fifa) points out, “in dreams, size doesn’t matter. They can also be contained in a small town”. The Brianza technician Raphael Palladino expresses his condolences: “You made me feel like part of the family. Eternally grateful to you, President”.
Moggi: “He wanted me at Milan”. Zoff: Sorry”
“Sorry,” he just says Dino Zoff, resigned as blue coach for the criticism of Zidane’s failure to mark in 2000. For Gigi Buffon, Parma goalkeeper and former captain of the Italian national team, Berlusconi was “a visionary, passionate and romantic football president. He transformed Milan into a world power, winning the hearts of millions of fans”. AND Luciano Moggiformer general manager of Juventus, recalls: “I had the pleasure of being asked by him. He invited me to Palazzo Grazioli and I didn’t know he wanted to take me to Milan”.