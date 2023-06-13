Football remembers President Berlusconi

Milan, Monza and the whole football world mourns Silvio Berlusconi. Many messages of affection for the former Rossoneri president who died on 12 June. The president of the FIGC, Gabriele Gravina, ordered a minute’s silence to be observed before the start of the competitions of all the competitions scheduled until the weekend. But it is of course the world Milan to celebrate the “Knight”. “Tomorrow we will dream of other goals, we will invent other challenges, we will look for other victories. That they are worth realizing what is good, strong and true in us, in all of us who have had this adventure of intertwining our lives with a dream called Milan”, reports the club, taking up one of the famous phrases spoken by Berlusconi.”The challenges between Inter and his Milan have made the city of Milan the heart of world football,” acknowledged the Inter president Steven Zhang.

The winning coaches Sacchi, Capello and Ancelotti

But it is above all the “great Milan” to remember its president. “He was a brilliant and generous friend”, the words of Arrigo Sacchi. “When he took me I said to him: ‘she’s either crazy or a genius‘. Given the results, you give me the answer”, added the coach from Fusignano. The Rossoneri triumphs, after the Sacchi era, were signed by two giants of Italian football, Fabio Capello and Carlo Ancelotti. The technician from Gorizia is keen to underline the “strength and charisma” of the man and the president, one who “very few times has made mistakes in signings, between players and coaches”. While Carletto Ancelottinow coach of Real Madrid, remembers “the ironic, loyal, intelligent, sincere man who was fundamental in my sporting adventure”.

Sacchi leaves, en route to the locker room. And he passes the baton to the young Fabio Capello, who immediately wins 3 championships and 2 Italian Super Cups. In 1998/99 Berlusconi chooses Zaccheroni. And Milan, driven by Bierhoff’s 19 goals, put the 16th Scudetto in its history on the bulletin board. In June 1996 Capello left after winning the Scudetto. Sacchi returns, failing: 11th in the championship. Capello is back again, failing too: 10th. But above all the Champions League of 1993/94, with a spectacular 4-0 in the final against Barcelona in Athens (brace from Massaro, goals from Savicevic and Desailly) and the UEFA Super Cup. During the 2001/02 season, Carlo Ancelotti arrived on the Milan bench. On 16 December 1999 AC Milan turns 100. On the coaching front, Zaccheroni is followed by the ferrymen Tassotti and Di Gennaro. The following year, Milan prevailed 5-0 at the San Siro with Real Madrid in the semi-finals of the Champions Cup, which they won by beating Steaua Bucharest 4-0 in the final. The ‘Devil’ wins its first European Super Cup in history and in December 1989 the Intercontinental Cup, defeating the Colombian side Atlético Nacional. Silvio Berlusconi bought Milan on 20 February 1986, after negotiating first with Fraizzoli and then with Pellegrini to buy Inter. On 3 July 1987 Berlusconi bets on Arrigo Sacchi. The cycle of the ‘Immortals’ begins: 1 Scudetto, 2 Champions Cups, 2 Intercontinental Cups, 2 European Super Cups and 1 Italian one. At the end of Sacchi’s first season, Milan won the first title of the Berlusconi era: the 1987/88 Scudetto. However, Milan is mocked by Tevez and Burdisso’s Boca Juniors in the Intercontinental Cup. Pirlo, Seedorf and Costacurta miss on penalties. However, he won the UEFA Super Cup. However, the Rossoneri lifted the European Cup for the second consecutive year (final 1-0 with Benfica). They will then win the Intercontinental and European Super Cup again. In 2002/03 the triumph in the Champions League: the Rossoneri eliminated Inter in the semifinals and defeated Juventus in the final in Manchester. They also win the Italian Cup. In 2007, without ‘Sheva’, Berlusconi returned to lift the Champions League. In the final revenge served Benitez’s Liverpool: 2-1 with brace from Inzaghi. In addition to the elimination from the Champions Cup in progress, the ‘Devil’ is disqualified for 1 year from the cups. In 2010/11, after years of domination by Inter’s cousins, Milan won its 18th Scudetto: Allegri sits on the bench, Ibra scores the goals. He also won the Italian Super Cup against Inter. … and revenge against Boca Juniors also arrives, with the victory of the Club World Cup. By beating Sevilla, the Rossoneri also won the UEFA Super Cup. In 2003/04 Ancelotti won the 17th Rossoneri Scudetto, but lost in the Champions League at the hands of Deportivo: the 4-1 at San Siro was overturned by the 4-0 in Galicia. During the 1990/91 season, the famous spotlight at the Velodrome went out, in the cup with Marseille. Galliani makes the players mutiny, match lost at the table. Berlusconi’s ‘palmarès’: 8 league titles, 5 European Cups/Champions League, 3 World Cups, 5 European Super Cups, 6 Italian Super Cups, 1 Italian Cup. Inzaghi Then the decline begins. Allegri jumps, Balotelli proves to be a failure, Seedorf as coach too. In Serie A, in 2013/2014, Milan finished eighth. Andriy Shevchenko is the top scorer in the history of derbies. The Ukrainian striker scored 14 goals. Meazza follows with 13 (12 with the Inter shirt, 1 with that of Milan). Years of revolution, the following ones: in June 2009 Ancelotti and Kakà leave. Leonardo arrives on the bench, he will remain for a year (3rd in Serie A).



Thanks from Baresi and Maldini. Galli: “Let’s dedicate the stadium to him”

Franco “Franz” Baresi, a former captain and now honorary vice president, admits: “I feel more alone. He was like a father to me, a unique and loving president for everyone. He made my dreams come true.” And from Paul Maldini a thank you arrives: “You made all of us Milan fans live a dream that lasted more than 30 years, no one will ever be like you”. Philip Gallianother former AC Milan defender (from 1983 to 1996) launches an idea: “he took the club and brought it to the top of the world. Let’s dedicate the new Milan stadium to him”.

Van Basten: “Unforgettable times with him”

And then the Dutch Marco Van Basten and Frank Rijkaard and Ruud Gullit. “Beautiful and unforgettable times. Thank you President”, the message of Marco Van Basten in a post on Instagram (orange striker from 1987 to 1995). “Forever grateful for the opportunity given me to play at your glorious club. Rest in peace”, the thank you of Ruud Gullit. “From the first day in Milan he gave me consideration and affection. We managed to achieve results that he had already had in mind from the start”, the memory of Alberico “Bubu” Evani. Per Alexander Nesta “there are not enough words to testify esteem and gratitude. Rest in peace immense President”.

Monza in Serie A and the memory of coach Palladino

And then the new adventure with Monza still alongside Adrian Galliani, who “heartbroken mourns the friend, the master of everything, the person who changed my life for over 43 years”. The Brianza team, taken over in 2018, rose to Serie A for the first time thanks to Berlusconi, giving the fans a dream and, as Gianni Infantino (president of Fifa) points out, “in dreams, size doesn’t matter. They can also be contained in a small town”. The Brianza technician Raphael Palladino expresses his condolences: “You made me feel like part of the family. Eternally grateful to you, President”.

Moggi: “He wanted me at Milan”. Zoff: Sorry”

“Sorry,” he just says Dino Zoff, resigned as blue coach for the criticism of Zidane’s failure to mark in 2000. For Gigi Buffon, Parma goalkeeper and former captain of the Italian national team, Berlusconi was “a visionary, passionate and romantic football president. He transformed Milan into a world power, winning the hearts of millions of fans”. AND Luciano Moggiformer general manager of Juventus, recalls: “I had the pleasure of being asked by him. He invited me to Palazzo Grazioli and I didn’t know he wanted to take me to Milan”.