Driving the future of mobility. This is the goal of Etioca, an international company based in Gibraltar, founded in 2015 by the Israeli Mark Ishakov and Roberto Fiorello. In a short time, a commercial vehicle ecosystem with a wide range of services was created. The first Ethioca prototype is called Miner and is a seven-seater electric taxi arriving by 2024.

Ethioca’s business model

Etioca does not want to establish itself as a manufacturer, but has a varied business model.In fact, its ecosystem includes six integrated and autonomous sectors: design, industrial center, services, users, Fintech and Media, representing a solid base on which the strategic plan that creates economic and financial value.

What is Miner

Just two months after the presentation of the “Style Model”, the first electric prototype of a traveling vehicle called Miner, designed and built in the Coggiola workshops, is unveiled. This is a revolutionary multiservice electric taxi, with a futuristic design aimed at interpreting sustainable mobility processes.

Etioca Miner is aimed at a new generation of taxi driver entrepreneurs who no longer have to buy the car but get it in use from Ethioca; in fact, drivers can use the vehicle and all the services at 0.99 euro cents / km, the average European cost per kilometer.

The prototype taxi has seven modular seats, plus one for disabled passengers who will be able to board without assistance but by means of an automatic lifting platform. Miner allows the convenient transport of oversized leisure items such as bicycles, skis and snowboards.

