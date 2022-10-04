Home Technology Musk’s proposal for peace in Ukraine rejected. 59% no vote on Twitter
Elon Musk’s peace proposal between Russia and Ukraine was rejected by the people of Twitter. Yesterday, the American entrepreneur launched a survey to his 107 million followers. A four-point proposal: “Redo the elections of the annexed regions under the supervision of the United Nations. Russia will have to leave if this is the will of the people”; “Formally recognize Crimea as part of Russia, as it has been since 1783 ( until Khrushchev’s mistake) “;” Insurance of water supply in the Crimea “;” Ukraine remains neutral “.

Russia-Ukraine

Elon Musk’s proposal for peace in Ukraine. Zelensky replies on Twitter

Two million and 750 thousand users voted. Of these, 59.1% answered No. 40.9% Yes. Musk’s proposal has sparked numerous controversies. The first to reply to the poll was the Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Also on Twitter he replied tightly, also publishing a poll, in all likelihood irritated by the one published by the Tesla boss: “Which Musk do you prefer? The one that supports Ukraine or the one that supports Russia?”.

The response of the Ukrainian ambassador to Berlin, Andrij Melnyk, is less diplomatic. Also via Twitter he replied to Musk by sending him to that country: “Here is my diplomatic response to your poll”.

The case

