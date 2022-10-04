At a time when the Russian State Duma (lower house of parliament) and the Federation Council (upper house of parliament) voted to approve the so-called treaties that incorporated the four Ukrainian regions into Russia, the Ukrainian army continued to launch a strong offensive against the Russian occupying forces in the Unan and Udong battlefields. Siege the city and loot the land, and recover a large area of ​​the country.

On the one hand, the Ukrainian troops, which have mastered the initiative in the battlefield, broke through the Russian defense line in Kherson Oblast, and moved forward for the first time; territory and directly threaten the supply lines of the Russian army.

Both Ukrainian officials and Russia’s puppet leader Vladimir Saldo in the Russian-occupied area of ​​Kherson state confirmed that Ukrainian forces on Monday (October 3) recaptured several residents along the Dnieper River. point, and once advanced to the vicinity of Duchani Village. This means that the Ukrainian army advanced about 30 kilometers in a single day in the fight against the Russian army. This is also the first time since the outbreak of the Russian-Ukrainian war that the Ukrainian army has sieged cities and looted land in the Ukrainian region and launched a counter-offensive.

“Let’s put it this way, the situation is tense, because yes, there has been a breakthrough,” Sardo, who was in Moscow for the “entry into Russia” farce, told Russian state television.

“There was a settlement called Duchany, right on the bank of the Dnieper, and it was there, in that area, that was breached by (Ukrainians). Some settlements were already occupied by Ukrainian forces,” he said.

A war briefing issued by the Southern Operational Command of the Ukrainian Armed Forces stated that the southern Ukrainian army destroyed 31 Russian tanks and a set of multiple rocket launchers.

The breakthrough of Ukrainian troops on Russian positions in the southern Kherson state is very similar to the way they broke through the Russian defense lines in the eastern Ukrainian region, and it was after Russian President Vladimir Putin issued a partial mobilization order, threatened to mobilize nuclear weapons, and illegally activated the eastern Uzbekistan. It was completed at the time of the “referendum on accession to Russia” in the four states.

Putin has staged scene after scene in Moscow in recent days as he seeks to annex the occupied territories of Ukraine’s Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporozhye Oblasts. The Russian State Duma and the Federation Council also voted Monday and Tuesday to approve the treaty to annex Ukrainian territory.

But what the Russian army can’t get on the battlefield obviously cannot be obtained through the farce of the “Russian referendum” or the “annexation treaty”. The Ukrainian army recently launched a fierce offensive on the battlefield, and the recovery of large tracts of land occurred in two of the four states “annexed” by Russia, which is the so-called new “Russian territory” that Putin said he would “use all means” to defend.

Reuters reported that reporters from the agency witnessed rows of Ukrainian military vehicles in the eastern Ukrainian region on Monday heading for the transportation hub and strategic location of Liman, which was just recaptured from the Russian army last weekend. Bridgehead in the Bath region.

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in his nightly video chat that Ukrainian forces had recaptured towns in several locations, without giving details.

“New settlements in several areas were liberated, and heavy fighting took place in several areas of the front,” Zelensky said in a video chat.

Although the Ukrainian government has not systematically announced the record of the Ukrainian army, people can still get a glimpse of the clues from the news and videos released by the military and local governments.

A video released by the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense shows soldiers of the Ukrainian Army’s 128th Mountain Brigade raising the national flag in a village called Milolyubivka. And this village is located between the former Russian-Ukrainian confrontation front and the Dnieper River.

Serhiy Khlan, a member of the Kherson state assembly, listed four other villages that have been recaptured by the Ukrainian army or have a presence there.

“This shows that our troops are advancing rapidly along the Dnieper River, getting closer and closer to Bayleslav,” Karan was quoted as saying by Reuters.

The Russian occupying forces currently have a total of about 25,000 troops on the west bank of the Dnieper. Ukrainian forces have destroyed major bridges over the Dnieper, forcing the Russians to use workarounds to maintain supplies. The Ukrainian troops launched a counter-offensive along the Dnieper River, and finally it was possible to form a siege of 25,000 Russian troops on the west bank of the river, cut off its supply line to the river, and finally pull out the nail.

Reuters quoted senior U.S. Defense Department official Celeste Wallander as saying on Monday that Ukraine appeared to be achieving several battlefield objectives, giving it “a very favorable defensive position when the winter war may abate.”