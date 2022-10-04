Home Entertainment Kim Kardashian Hosts Spotify Exclusive Podcast “Kim Kardashian: The System” Officially Available
Entertainment

Kim Kardashian Hosts Spotify Exclusive Podcast “Kim Kardashian: The System” Officially Available

by admin
Kim Kardashian Hosts Spotify Exclusive Podcast “Kim Kardashian: The System” Officially Available

Following an exclusive deal with Spotify in 2020, the podcast “Kim Kardashian: The System,” hosted by Kim Kardashian, went live today, delving into Kevin Keith’s story.

Kevin Keith was convicted of three homicides in 1994, and has continued to try to prove his innocence for 28 years, and Kim Kardashian, who passed the bar exam, has also publicly expressed his thoughts on the shortcomings of the judicial system, this time through 8 episodes of Podcast , joins true crime show producer Lori Rothschild Ansaldi, along with investigators and experts, to show how the legal system is broken.

Episodes 1 and 2 of “Kim Kardashian: The System” are now available worldwide and available for free to all Spotify users.

See also  What is the difference in the voice of this "Poirot" in the Chinese-dubbed version of "The Massacre on the Nile"? -Mobile Xinmin Network

You may also like

Take the first look at YEEZY and Zellerfeld...

YEEZY’s Latest Season 9 Ready-to-Wear Collection Is Officially...

CDPR is developing a number of masterpieces including...

Fendi takes over Maglificio Matisse in Abruzzo: investments...

Today in History | Rembrandt, one of the...

Telepass and Itas Mutua, a partnership for new...

Xia Keli posted again that he was a...

Carthusia from Capri conquers Japan

A closer look at the actual appearance of...

It is reported that “Avengers 6” will be...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy