Following an exclusive deal with Spotify in 2020, the podcast “Kim Kardashian: The System,” hosted by Kim Kardashian, went live today, delving into Kevin Keith’s story.

Kevin Keith was convicted of three homicides in 1994, and has continued to try to prove his innocence for 28 years, and Kim Kardashian, who passed the bar exam, has also publicly expressed his thoughts on the shortcomings of the judicial system, this time through 8 episodes of Podcast , joins true crime show producer Lori Rothschild Ansaldi, along with investigators and experts, to show how the legal system is broken.

Episodes 1 and 2 of “Kim Kardashian: The System” are now available worldwide and available for free to all Spotify users.