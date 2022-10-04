Original title: Guangdong official announcement: The team has been isolated and delayed to participate in the CBA due to close contact

On October 4th, the Guangdong Men’s Basketball Team issued the “Notice on Delaying Departure from the Team”. The notice stated that the club had close contacts and delayed leaving the team. The new CBA season will start on October 10. The following is the full text of the announcement:

Our club originally planned to arrange for the team to go to the Hangzhou Division to prepare for the new season. Before departure, the disease control department found that there were close contacts in our club during the process of investigating the people involved in the import of asymptomatic infections from other provinces. Relevant personnel of our club have conducted centralized isolation medical observation in accordance with the requirements of epidemic prevention and control, and two rounds of nucleic acid tests have been carried out, and the results are all negative.

In order to strictly implement the epidemic prevention and control measures, our club decided to postpone the participation in the team. After meeting the epidemic prevention regulations, we will send teams to participate in the competition in time. I sincerely thank all sectors of society for their concern and support to our club!

Guangdong Hongyuan Basketball Club October 4, 2022

