Home Sports Guangdong Official Announcement: The team has been isolated and delayed to participate in CBA_Competition_Prevention and Control_Notice
Sports

Guangdong Official Announcement: The team has been isolated and delayed to participate in CBA_Competition_Prevention and Control_Notice

by admin
Guangdong Official Announcement: The team has been isolated and delayed to participate in CBA_Competition_Prevention and Control_Notice
2022-10-04 23:06

Source: China Basket Lens

Original title: Guangdong official announcement: The team has been isolated and delayed to participate in the CBA due to close contact

On October 4th, the Guangdong Men’s Basketball Team issued the “Notice on Delaying Departure from the Team”. The notice stated that the club had close contacts and delayed leaving the team. The new CBA season will start on October 10. The following is the full text of the announcement:

Our club originally planned to arrange for the team to go to the Hangzhou Division to prepare for the new season. Before departure, the disease control department found that there were close contacts in our club during the process of investigating the people involved in the import of asymptomatic infections from other provinces. Relevant personnel of our club have conducted centralized isolation medical observation in accordance with the requirements of epidemic prevention and control, and two rounds of nucleic acid tests have been carried out, and the results are all negative.

In order to strictly implement the epidemic prevention and control measures, our club decided to postpone the participation in the team. After meeting the epidemic prevention regulations, we will send teams to participate in the competition in time. I sincerely thank all sectors of society for their concern and support to our club!

Guangdong Hongyuan Basketball Club October 4, 2022

(edit: small tree)Return to Sohu, see more

Editor:

Disclaimer: The opinions of this article only represent the author himself, Sohu is an information publishing platform, and Sohu only provides information storage space services.

See also  Liaoning won the half championship for the third time, the second stage revenge of Shougang + victory over Guangdong

posted on:Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region

You may also like

World Table Tennis Championships men’s team Zhang Ben...

Chelsea-Milan, De Ketelaere chasing the first goal

Chinese Super League-Yang Shuai sends Basogo a penalty...

Quartararo collapses in the wet, Bagnaia now sees...

Samp-Stankovic, we are in the details: the Serbian...

Half-time battle report: Wang Qiuming breaks the goal,...

Juve, from Serbia with fury: the smile returns...

130 million in 4 years!Adebayo: Herro deserves this...

Juve-Maccabi, Bakhar and Yom Kippur: “Many of mine...

Photo: Djokovic wins the Tel Aviv tennis tournament...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy