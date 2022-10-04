Jump over obstacles, get up in an instant, explore the city for inspiration, or seek out adventure in the great outdoors, these starts, jumps, and easily slips your phone from heights or out of your pocket. The MAGEASY ultra-military drop-proof transparent shell series integrates the top drop-proof technology, providing protection beyond the US military-grade level, and can be dropped from a height of 16 feet (4.8 meters) and 2 floors without fear of breaking.

With ultra-military drop protection, you can freely explore the future world full of crises and challenges, and calmly deal with any emergencies. The free fall of your phone is safer than you think.

beyond grasp

Facing the future world, you have to keep your own style boundaries! MAGEASY ultra-military drop-resistant transparent shell series is not only resistant to falling and impact, but also made of Nu-PND ™ super-yellow-resistant composite material, which can accompany you in the cool-colored technology world to find a sense of security and style belonging, not afraid of style discoloration .

The style-oriented MAGEASY perfectly combines technology and trends on the ultra-military anti-fall transparent shell, which directly reveals the most original metallic luster; the streamlined contour design adds functional beauty to the body. Echoes the cold, low-key technology and fashion elements of the future world.