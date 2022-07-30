Listen to the audio version of the article

Jato Dynamic confirmed that the decline in new car registrations in Europe accelerated in June, with sales volume dropping from 1,268,508 units in June 2021 to 1,054,807 units in the same period this year. Which means June 2022 is the worst month since 1993, down 17%. According to Felipe Munoz of the British institute, he commented on the June data. “The market is becoming more and more difficult and the few certainties that existed today in the automotive sector are starting to show signs of decline”.

Suv and Ev slightly down, but up in the half year

SUVs and EVs, for example, which had been the engines of growth in the previous months, are now experiencing declines. SUV registrations fell 7% last month compared to June 2021, marking a year-to-date decline of 4%. However, they still did record a record market share of 49.5%. The same can be said for electric cars. 215,000 units were sold in June this year, down 8% from 233,000 units a year ago. Of the total, electric vehicles still accounted for 62% of overall registrations, of which 38% are attributable to the plug-in hybrid versions.

Tesla penalized by the stop of production in China

The decline in demand for electric vehicles has had a major impact on Tesla, Volkswagen, Renault, Audi, Skoda and Ford. While Tesla was affected by the production stoppage that occurred at the factory in China, Volkswagen Group brands were forced to stop production of a number of electric vehicles and even plug-in hybrids due to supply problems arising. from the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. In contrast to the aforementioned manufacturers with declining registration data, those that recorded strong growth in sales were BMW, Mercedes, but also Peugeot, Kia, Fiat and Cupra.

Jeep’s electrified offering is worth 47% of sales

Within its registrations, Jeep recorded the highest market share of its electrified models in the range which, in fact, went from 30% in June 2021 to 47% in the same month 2022. Jeep is followed by Jaguar, Mitsubishi, Lexus and Citroen. However, the external environment did not have an equal impact on all builders. For example, in June, the Volkswagen group lost 26% of sales and 3 points of share compared to June 2021, while Renault with Dacia and Alpine increased its market share from 10% in June 2021 to 12.1%. last month, thanks above all to the good performance of the Dacia registration.

Sales of Chinese brands up 93%

Renault’s volume, on the other hand, remained stable at 127,200 units, down 16% but still the third largest behind the Volkswagen and Stellantis groups. Chinese brands, with the exception of Geely, recorded a 93% increase in June for a total of 13,800 vehicles with over 75% being represented by the MG brand alone, up 72%. new Asian brand destined to last in the future. Chinese brands passed the registrations of Suzuki and Mazda in the same period. Groups such as BMW and Ford have recorded significant decreases, due to the lack of new models.