«The ministry is collaborating with Fiera Milano to create a large patent fair and the ideal location could just be the Mind district. We want to make Milan an important innovation hub at an international level. In particular, bringing the third seat of the Unified Patent Court to Milan would be a victory not only for Made in Italy but also for the enhancement of the beautiful realities in the research field of our ITS». This was stated by the Minister of Education, Giuseppe Valditara, today on a visit to some high schools in Lombardy.

The new discipline of the European unitary patent will officially start on 1 June 2023 and the city of Milan has long been a candidate to host the third seat of the Unified Patent Court, the one that would have had to host London if it hadn’t opted for Brexit and whose functions have been reassigned to the other two main courts, namely that of Paris and that of Munich.

Moreover, Confimi also expressed his opinion on this point in the morning, emphasizing – the chairman Paolo Agnelli – «the importance that the Italian office hosts one of the top offices of the Unitary Patent Court and that it is assigned the entire share of competences originally planned for the London office, also considering the vocation of the Italian company in a particular way in the important sectors of pharmaceuticals, chemistry, iron and steel and metallurgy. This would allow the best opportunities for the domestic industry to be able to better defend itself without the risk of having trials abroad, not in the Italian language and with costs increased by five to 30 times».