EU rentals, prices slow down: but Florence and Turin are more expensive than Rome and Milan

Rentals, prices in the EU slow down by 10% after more than a year: Lisbon is increasingly expensive

HousingAnywhere. Europe’s largest rental platform for young workers and students has released its International Rent Index for the second quarter of 2023. The research analyzed around 64,000 properties in 23 European cities, revealing how the annual increase in rents in European cities has fallen below 10% after more than a yearwith some differences between the various property types (studios +10.1%, rooms +9.7%, apartments +9.1%).

The quarterly trend of rental prices in Europe had started to decline already in the first three months of 2023, up to the very moderate growth of just 1.5% in the last three months. Despite this potentially represents good news for young people looking for accommodation, the high season of international mobility has just begun and the moderate slowdown in rental growth is not sufficient to guarantee access to available and affordable housing, as the seasonality could reverse the trend.

