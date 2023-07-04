Euro 2024 TV rights to Sky. Here are the schedules for next season

Listen to the audio version of the article

Sky will broadcast the German 2024 European Football Championships on TV in Italy. The announcement was made during the presentation of the schedules for next season. And the news of the acquisition of the rights for the competition of the best national teams at European level was released by the media company, with 54 matches of which 20 are exclusive. “If Italy will be there? It’s almost impossible not to qualify for the European Championships. We have to go back to Berlin», commented Fabio Caressa and Beppe Bergomi, the two main voices of Sky football.

However, there are several innovations announced by Sky on the occasion of the presentation of the new offer. In fact, Comcast’s pay-TV has also announced a new multi-year agreement with NBA basketball, the Six Nations of rugby until 2025 and sailing with the return of the America’s Cup.

Serie Original

All this while the celebrations for 20 years of Sky in Italy fall, with schedules that promise surprises. The new Sky Original series take the lion’s share. We start with the series in development “Piedone”, with Salvatore Esposito (Gomorrah – The series, Fargo, Spaccapietre) who becomes the spiritual heir of the character made immortal by Bud Spencer. Sky then announces “La Mala” (working title): a new Sky Original series inspired by the successful docuseries “La Mala. Bandits in Milan” on the true stories that shook Milan half a century ago between robberies, attacks, bribes, gambling and kidnappings. Also original is the series dedicated to the band that made all teenagers dream in the 1990s and 2000s, 883, directed by Sydney Sibilia, Francesco Ebbasta and Alice Filippi. It’s titled “They killed Spider-Man – The true story of the 883”.

Fiction between history and feelings

Highly anticipated in 2024 on Sky and streaming on Now “M. The son of the century”: the new Sky Original series with Luca Marinelli who plays Benito Mussolini, adaptation of the novel of the same name by Antonio Scurati, winner of the Strega Prize and international bestseller, which tells the story of the birth of fascism in Italy and the rise to power of Duce. In eight episodes, the series is directed by Joe Wright and produced by Sky Studios and by Lorenzo Mieli for The Apartment Pictures. In 2024 “Un Amore” will also arrive: the new series produced by Sky Studios and Cattleya starring Stefano Accorsi and Micaela Ramazzotti – both winners of the David di Donatello – together for the first time on stage to tell a love story that resists time and distance with the two protagonists who meet by chance during an Interrail trip in Spain.

The entertainment

As for entertainment programmes, “X Factor” will see the return of Morgan alongside Ambra, Fedez and Dargen D’Amico, with Francesca Michielin reconfirmed as host. Among the talents of the platform, giants such as “Beijing Express” have been reconfirmed (but neither the location nor the protagonists have been reconfirmed), “Masterchef”, “4 Restaurants”, “Celebrity Chef” and “4 Hotel”.

