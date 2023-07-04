Humanitarian action of the FBiH Government Info

The FBiH government made a decision renouncing the purchase of a car in the amount of two million KM, and the money will be redirected to the treatment of children suffering from cystic fibrosis.

At today’s session, the rebalancing of the budget for 2023 was adopted, which was also confirmed by the Federal Minister of Finance Toni Kraljević, writes Kliks.

“This is a palliative measure that only needs to dynamize the solution,” said Kraljević, talking about the diversion of two million KM for the treatment of children suffering from cystic fibrosis.

He emphasized that the FBiH Government will work on a systemic solution to this problem in the coming period.

We remind you that it is about the drug Kaftrio, which means life for children suffering from cystic fibrosis, and the annual therapy costs half a million KM.

Parents of children suffering from cystic fibrosis held a protest at the end of June and asked the FBiH Government to find a solution so that the children could be treated, reminding them that in the RS entity this medicine is free.

