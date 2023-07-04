Home » Paolo Bertolucci on the Berrettini crisis: “Satta’s fault? Envious people, mind your own shit”
Sports

Paolo Bertolucci on the Berrettini crisis: “Satta’s fault? Envious people, mind your own shit”

by admin
Paolo Bertolucci on the Berrettini crisis: “Satta’s fault? Envious people, mind your own shit”

It was needed Paolo Bertolucci to reiterate a sacrosanct truth: the difficulties of Matteo Berrettini on the tennis court have nothing to do with his relationship with Melissa Set. The former tennis player, 6 career titles and member of the historic blue team that won the Davis Cup 1976today also excels in commentary for Sky. And with Wimbledon just started analyze the period of form of the blues.

Read Also

Wimbledon, Musetti’s perfect debut: 3-0 in Varillas. Retirement of Kyrgios a few hours after his debut

Sinner it’s a top 10, which I’m sure will continue to rise with experience”, underlines Bertolucci in a long interview with Fanpage. However, the comparison with Alcaraz is senseless: “It is as if one plays football and makes comparisons with Maradona“. The former tennis player explains his reasoning: “The difference between Sinner and Alcaraz is one Slam e due Masters 1000, let’s talk about 4 thousand points. AND abysmal. People think that winning two games is enough to go from 8 to 1, but it’s like climbing l’Everest“.

Read Also

Michael Jordan landed in Sicily: the details of his private jet cost 62 million dollars

Then the reflections move on to the moment of crisis that Berrettini is experiencing: “It is not a collapse, it’s a physical problem. And if people want to put other things in the way…”, explains Bertolucci. The Roman was limited by many injuries, in particular to the abdominal muscles, which took away his game rhythm. But for many critics, his difficulties are instead due to the story with Melissa Satta: “If he was with Francamaria Fraschetti, nobody gave a damn. Since he’s with one lass famous, then that’s the fault”, attacks Bertolucci. “As if other tennis players didn’t have relationships with other women. They give me a such a nuisance I can’t stand these things. On the one hand there is envybut then I say: get i ca**i yours,” he concludes.

See also  Elachem out, Piazza: "A bit of regret but with so many new ones it's normal to struggle"

Previous Article

“You can get hurt, idiots”: Calmejane denounces the presence of pitons on the Tour de France route

You may also like

Wimbledon: Alcaraz makes a brilliant start

PSG Announces Farewell to Christophe Galtier and Welcomes...

Wimbledon 2023 results: Elena Rybakina avoids upset against...

Portland wants a third team for Herro if...

Inter: via Brozovic now all about Lukaku

Chinese team dominates at Zagreb Table Tennis Challenge,...

two French riders start a breakaway

One child, no child, laughs Hertl. After a...

Javier Aguirre Expresses Solidarity with Diego Cocca and...

Suspension of Public Opening: Temporary Closure of Huangshi...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy