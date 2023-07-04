Paolo Bertolucci on the Berrettini crisis: “Satta’s fault? Envious people, mind your own shit”

It was needed Paolo Bertolucci to reiterate a sacrosanct truth: the difficulties of Matteo Berrettini on the tennis court have nothing to do with his relationship with Melissa Set. The former tennis player, 6 career titles and member of the historic blue team that won the Davis Cup 1976today also excels in commentary for Sky. And with Wimbledon just started analyze the period of form of the blues.

“Sinner it’s a top 10, which I’m sure will continue to rise with experience”, underlines Bertolucci in a long interview with Fanpage. However, the comparison with Alcaraz is senseless: “It is as if one plays football and makes comparisons with Maradona“. The former tennis player explains his reasoning: “The difference between Sinner and Alcaraz is one Slam e due Masters 1000, let’s talk about 4 thousand points. AND abysmal. People think that winning two games is enough to go from 8 to 1, but it’s like climbing l’Everest“.

Then the reflections move on to the moment of crisis that Berrettini is experiencing: “It is not a collapse, it’s a physical problem. And if people want to put other things in the way…”, explains Bertolucci. The Roman was limited by many injuries, in particular to the abdominal muscles, which took away his game rhythm. But for many critics, his difficulties are instead due to the story with Melissa Satta: “If he was with Francamaria Fraschetti, nobody gave a damn. Since he’s with one lass famous, then that’s the fault”, attacks Bertolucci. “As if other tennis players didn’t have relationships with other women. They give me a such a nuisance I can’t stand these things. On the one hand there is envybut then I say: get i ca**i yours,” he concludes.

