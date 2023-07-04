Home » ELN orders cessation of hostilities against the Public Force
ELN orders cessation of hostilities against the Public Force

by admin
ELN orders cessation of hostilities against the Public Force

This measure, which will enter into force on Thursday, July 6 and will run until Thursday, August 3.

In an important advance in the peace process between the Government of Gustavo Petro and the National Liberation Army (ELN), the guerrillas have ordered all their bases to cease hostilities against the Public Force.

The statement says that this occurs in “compliance with Agreement No. 11 ‘enlistment for the Process of Participation of the Society and the Bilateral Ceasefire’, which in its numeral 2. ‘Enlistment Process of the Bilateral, National Ceasefire and Temporary CFBNT’, defines “the orders to cease offensive operations by the parties will become effective on July 6, 2023.”

In a statement published by the ELN, it is established that from 00:00 on July 6 and until 00:00 on August 3, 2023, all structures of the National Liberation Army must cease all actions. military offensives against the Military and Police Forces throughout the national territory, including intelligence actions.

However, it should be noted that the determination also indicates that all defense and security devices will remain active to respond to threats or attacks by any armed group or establishment against ELN units or the civilian population.

In addition, it is established that the ELN peace manager will act as a communication link between the national government and the Army to report on any news related to the ceasefire.

The community hopes that this cessation of hostilities marks the beginning of a period of greater tranquility and allows progress towards broader agreements that benefit all of Colombian society.

ELN announces cessation of offensive activities

