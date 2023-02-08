Listen to the audio version of the article

The portfolio of solutions for the electrification supply chain of Eurogroup laminations is ready to land on Piazza Affari. The group, based in Baranzate, in the province of Milan, is one of the leading manufacturers of rotors and stators for electric motors and generators. Landing on Euronext, expected for Friday, takes place at a price of 5.5 euros, in the median range of the IPO, which was between a minimum of 5 and a maximum of 6 euros. «The offer – explains a note from the company…