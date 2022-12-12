The final was slow for Piazza Affari, with the Ftse Mib up 0.1% to 24,303 points. Purchases in particular on Telecom Italia (+3%), Diasorin (+2.6%) and Recordati (+2.6%), while Pirelli (-2.1%), Hera (-1.8%) and Cnh (-1.8%).

Slight declines for the other European stock exchanges while Wall Street continues to rise with Horizon Therapeutics (+15%) on the shields, after the announcement of the acquisition by the US group of biotech companies Amgen, for $116.50 per share in cash.

Sentiment remains cautious as we await tomorrow’s key data on US inflation and central bank meetings, across the Fed and ECB.

A contained data on consumer prices would justify the slowdown in monetary tightening by the American institute, ready to raise rates by 50 basis points after four tightenings of 75 bp. The focus remains on how long the cost of money will have to remain at restrictive levels to cool down inflation.

On Thursday, however, the ECB will meet, in addition to the Bank of England, the SNB (Swiss National Bank) and the Norges Bank, the central bank of Norway.

On the macro front, data on industrial production and Chinese retail sales will then be released on Thursday, while on Friday it will be the turn of the PMI indices of the main economies, with those of the Eurozone and the United States still expected to contract.