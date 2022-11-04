Home Business European Central Bank President Lagarde: Will take any necessary measures to reduce inflation, including shrinking the balance sheet – yqqlm
Business

European Central Bank President Lagarde: Will take any necessary measures to reduce inflation, including shrinking the balance sheet – yqqlm

by admin
European Central Bank President Lagarde: Will take any necessary measures to reduce inflation, including shrinking the balance sheet – yqqlm

Install the Sina Finance client to receive the most comprehensive market information at the first time →[download link]

[European Central Bank President Lagarde: Will take any necessary measures to reduce inflation, including shrinking the balance sheet]Financial Associated Press, November 4th, European Central Bank President Lagarde said that inflation in the euro zone is very high and action must be taken; in Canada There is still a long way to go on the interest rate issue, and it is hoped that the increase in interest rates will bring inflation back to 2% in the medium term; in order to reduce inflation, any necessary measures will be taken and any tools will be used, including the reduction of the balance sheet.

Massive information, accurate interpretation, all in Sina Finance APP

Responsible editor: Lv Chengfei

See also  Billions of dividends and other proposals were approved, and Fii reiterated that it would not build complete vehicles_Product_Cash Bonus_Layout

You may also like

Volvo Cars and Advertising Agency Apologize to GALA:...

Canada Goose’s single-quarter net profit fell by more...

Why is Musk’s acquisition of Twitter happy and...

COP27: here are the crucial issues that will...

Morning Post | Gome suspends employee wages /...

ECB, Lagarde anxiety explodes on rates: ‘A recession...

Realme realme 10 series or Ultra version is...

Bank of England has made the largest rate...

The first three quarters of A-share banks’ revenue...

Ascopiave: growth in revenues to 120 million (+...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy