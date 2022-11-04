[European Central Bank President Lagarde: Will take any necessary measures to reduce inflation, including shrinking the balance sheet]Financial Associated Press, November 4th, European Central Bank President Lagarde said that inflation in the euro zone is very high and action must be taken; in Canada There is still a long way to go on the interest rate issue, and it is hoped that the increase in interest rates will bring inflation back to 2% in the medium term; in order to reduce inflation, any necessary measures will be taken and any tools will be used, including the reduction of the balance sheet.

