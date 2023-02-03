European stock markets open in the red after yesterday’s flurry of quarterly reports, particularly from the United States. Negative start also for Piazza Affari. After Meta’s quarterly results, which beat expectations and earned it 23% on Wall Street, yesterday it was the turn of Alphabet, Amazon and Apple. In the case of the company founded by Jeff Bezos, it closed the fourth quarter with revenues up 9% to $149.2 billion, above expectations. Net profit fell to 0.3 billion compared to 14.3 billion in the same period of 2022, which closed with a loss of 2.7 billion compared to a profit of 33.4 billion in 2021.

On the other hand, bad Apple. For Cupertino there is the first quarterly that lacks the estimates of the last 7 years. 121 billion dollars in revenues were expected, they were 117.5. Weak sales and chip manufacturing bottlenecks are among the reasons. Alphabet is also missing expectations, closing the fourth quarter with revenues of 76.05 billion dollars, below expectations, which were betting on 76.15 billion. Earnings per share was $1.05.