Home Business European stock markets in the red after the US quarterly
Business

European stock markets in the red after the US quarterly

by admin
European stock markets in the red after the US quarterly

European stock markets open in the red after yesterday’s flurry of quarterly reports, particularly from the United States. Negative start also for Piazza Affari. After Meta’s quarterly results, which beat expectations and earned it 23% on Wall Street, yesterday it was the turn of Alphabet, Amazon and Apple. In the case of the company founded by Jeff Bezos, it closed the fourth quarter with revenues up 9% to $149.2 billion, above expectations. Net profit fell to 0.3 billion compared to 14.3 billion in the same period of 2022, which closed with a loss of 2.7 billion compared to a profit of 33.4 billion in 2021.

On the other hand, bad Apple. For Cupertino there is the first quarterly that lacks the estimates of the last 7 years. 121 billion dollars in revenues were expected, they were 117.5. Weak sales and chip manufacturing bottlenecks are among the reasons. Alphabet is also missing expectations, closing the fourth quarter with revenues of 76.05 billion dollars, below expectations, which were betting on 76.15 billion. Earnings per share was $1.05.

See also  China Telecom: The winning rate for online issuance is 0.95629301% | Daily Economic News

You may also like

Big tech slowing down: Apple and Google disappoint...

TIM: KKR offer to be examined by the...

Essentials for Setting Out as an Entrepreneur

Audi chooses Cortina d’Ampezzo for the world debut...

After the “ten years of sharpening the sword”...

Stock market, Europe falls on the disappointment of...

Poste Italiane debuts on electricity and gas. Fixed...

Gas bills, Tabarelli: “They will still drop by...

Today’s Stock Exchanges, February 3rd. The markets take...

Amazon: quarterly and guidance not convincing. 2022 revenue...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy