As a clinician and professor of Developmental Psychopathology, I believe that the suffering expressed by children and adolescents who present with gender dysphoria (GD), i.e. inconsistency between the gender assigned at birth and gender identity, should be seriously considered.

We know that when this distress emerges in infancy it does not necessarily remain stable in later stages of development (desisters), but we also know that from puberty onwards incongruity – and the suffering associated with it – persists in a good percentage of cases (persisters).