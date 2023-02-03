Home Health Gender dysphoria, because drugs prevent suffering for children
Health

Gender dysphoria, because drugs prevent suffering for children

by admin
Gender dysphoria, because drugs prevent suffering for children

As a clinician and professor of Developmental Psychopathology, I believe that the suffering expressed by children and adolescents who present with gender dysphoria (GD), i.e. inconsistency between the gender assigned at birth and gender identity, should be seriously considered.

We know that when this distress emerges in infancy it does not necessarily remain stable in later stages of development (desisters), but we also know that from puberty onwards incongruity – and the suffering associated with it – persists in a good percentage of cases (persisters).

See also  "The King of Fighters XV" announces the "Antonov" character promotion video Three wrestlers form the "GAW team" "THE KING OF FIGHTERS XV"

You may also like

Those false truths about gender affirmation therapies

Gender variances, an international look at Italian psychoanalysis

Gender dysphoria in adolescence, what are drugs that...

World Cancer Day, 32% of deaths in Europe...

Covid, super variants now challenge vaccines

Salami, “salmonella and listeria”: the well-known brand off...

Withdrawal of medicines with the health card: in...

Pancreatic cancer, a girl’s scam. “I have 5...

Junk food increases the risk of cancer: not...

The biological clock beats differently in men and...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy