European stock markets: open on a downward trend, eyes on big tech quarterly earnings

by admin
European stock markets: open on a downward trend, eyes on big tech quarterly earnings

European stock markets open the session down. While awaiting the decisions of the Fed and the ECB, on the agenda for next week, investors’ eyes are focused on the quarterly reports of US ‘big tech’ companies and on data on GDP and the PCE index, the Fed’s favorite measure for monitoring the inflation, which will be released this week. In particular, attention is paid to the accounts of the mega caps: today Microsoft and Alphabet, tomorrow it will be the turn of Meta and Thursday of Amazon. Frankfurt’s Dax 30 index falls by 0.10% to 15,848.81 points, Paris’ Cac 40 drops 0.67% to 7,522.79 points and London’s FTSE 100 registers a drop of 0.38% at 7,882.57 points. In the first trades, the Ftse Mib dropped 0.51%.

