European stocks in the red after yesterday's sell-off on Wall Street. The USA Job Report is expected today

European stocks in the red after yesterday’s sell-off on Wall Street. The USA Job Report is expected today

Red start for the main European indices in the wake of the declines recorded in yesterday’s session on Wall Street awaiting today’s publication of the US Job Report.

The Euro Stoxx50 index is currently down by 1.72% thus reaching 4,200 points, while in Piazza Affari the Ftse Mib index starts trading at 27,114 points with a red of over 2%.

Weakness also on all the main indices, with the Frankfurt Dax40 down by 1.57%, but also on the Spanish Ibex35 (-2.12%) and on the French Cac40 (-1.58%).

On the bond front, the Btp/Bund spread widens towards 180 basis points with an increase of over 2%, with the Italian ten-year yield down to 4.27%.

Weakness also on the Asian markets, with the Tokyo stock exchange closing with a drop of 1.7%, despite the Bank of Japan confirming its accommodative monetary policy. Sales also on the main Chinese price lists.

The operators’ focus is mainly on the US non-agricultural labor market data for the month of February, with analysts expecting an increase of 225,000 new jobs thus confirming the solidity of the US labor market.

