In the EU, the employment rate of people aged 20-64 stood at 74.9% in the fourth quarter of 2022, an increase of 0.2 percentage points compared to the third quarter of 2022.

Thus Eurostat according to which while employment increased in 12 EU Member States, remained stable in Belgium, Germany, France and Romania and decreased in 11 Member States, with the largest falls recorded in Lithuania (-1, 5 percentage points) followed by Luxembourg and Denmark (both -0.4 percentage points).

