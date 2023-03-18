No matter how often we brush our hair and pets, the truth is that hair is still everywhere: on the furniture, to the carpets, to the laundry. However, if they are not properly removed from clothing, loose hairs can accumulate in the washing machine and adhere to clean clothing, causing problems with the appliance.

Simple tricks to remove hair in the washing machine

It can be frustrating to take a freshly washed laundry out of the machine and find that it’s still covered in hair. As soon as the clothes get wet, the human and pet hair mix and they form clumps of hair that stick to the fabrics and the washing machine. Luckily, you can remove hair in the washing machine by following the simple steps in this article.

Clean your clothes before washing

If you regularly find loose hairs in your laundry, the easiest way to fix this is to clean your clothes before you put them in the washing machine. This is best done with a lint roller or even tape. Pull out the hair before putting the dirty laundry in the drum.

Alternatively, you can pre-treat the laundry by soaking it in a bucket or sink filled with water and gently brushing away the hair with a soft-bristled brush.

Dry clothes covered with hair on low heat before washing. Add a dryer sheet or dryer ball to catch most of the hair. After 10 minutes, stop the cycle, empty the lint filter and wash clothes as usual.

Get rid of the loose hair in the washing machine

Wipe out the washing machine after each load. Use a towel, mop or rag to reach all areas inside the machine and remove as much hair as possible. This will prevent the hair from getting into the machine and causing clogs. If you do this after each charge, you will avoid mechanical problems in your device.

Use the soft brush attachment on your vacuum to suck up any hair left in the appliance. If you do this, make sure the machine is completely dry beforehand.

After wiping and vacuuming the drum, run an empty cycle. Pour 120ml of white vinegar into the empty washing machine and run through a full wash cycle. Then wipe them with a clean, damp, lint-free cloth.

Just like vinegar, baking soda also works by softening the hair. It also helps eliminate odors that can linger in the washing machine. Put 220g of baking soda in the machine, run an empty wash or cleaning cycle and run on the hottest setting.

The bleach is another home remedy to loosen and dissolve hair to some degree. Add 240ml of diluted bleach to the detergent dispenser and run your machine at a higher temperature.

Clean the drain pump filter

The wet clumps of hair prevent the filter from working properly. The drain pump filter is usually a round disk located next to the washing machine drain hose. Take it out and wipe away the dirt and grime. Rinse off whatever you can and use your fingers to pull out the clumps of hair. Before replacing the clean filter, wipe it to remove dirt and loose hair.

Fight hair in the washing machine during the wash cycle

Add 120 ml of white vinegar during a wash. The vinegar will soften the clothes so the hair will easily fall off. When you take the clothes out of the washing machine, wipe the inner bin to remove any hair residue.

Use fabric softener to loosen the hair from the weave.

With a washing machine hair catcher, you can prevent hair from sticking to wet laundry. Place it on top of the laundry in the machine and start the wash cycle. The hair catchers catch the loose hair.

Groom the pets regularly

Brush your pets every day to reduce the amount of hair that builds up on bedding, furniture, and clothing. Use a vacuum and lint roller to remove any loose pet hair as thoroughly as possible. The hairs can get stuck in the fibers, so it may take you a while to loosen them.

If the bed or bedding is washed in the washing machine, you should add an extra rinse cycle to get rid of hair that is stuck. Then wipe the inside of the washing machine to remove any residue.