Today, Saturday, the head of the Sovereignty Council, Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, confirmed that the army will support the next civilian government, stressing that the armed forces will not abandon their duties. According to Al-Sudani newspaper.

He stressed that the country is on the path of establishing civil rule, and it is likely that the civilian government will be formed soon.

“We do not want hegemony from a military or civilian ruler, and we want someone to rule in a legitimate and acceptable way,” he said.

Al-Burhan had repeatedly affirmed that the army has no party and will not be loyal to anyone or a group, indicating that it obeys the will of the people alone.

He also stressed, in statements conveyed by a statement of the Sovereignty Council, that the armed forces are not hostile to anyone and will not support any group, and want everyone to agree in support of the country’s interest.

Pointing out that the armed forces “do not have the nature to stir up problems and will not be dragged into confrontations with anyone.”

