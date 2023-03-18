Home News Al-Burhan: We do not want hegemony from a military or civilian ruler, and we want someone to rule in a legitimate and acceptable manner.
News

Al-Burhan: We do not want hegemony from a military or civilian ruler, and we want someone to rule in a legitimate and acceptable manner.

by admin
Al-Burhan: We do not want hegemony from a military or civilian ruler, and we want someone to rule in a legitimate and acceptable manner.

Sudani Net:

Today, Saturday, the head of the Sovereignty Council, Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, confirmed that the army will support the next civilian government, stressing that the armed forces will not abandon their duties. According to Al-Sudani newspaper.

He stressed that the country is on the path of establishing civil rule, and it is likely that the civilian government will be formed soon.

“We do not want hegemony from a military or civilian ruler, and we want someone to rule in a legitimate and acceptable way,” he said.

Al-Burhan had repeatedly affirmed that the army has no party and will not be loyal to anyone or a group, indicating that it obeys the will of the people alone.

He also stressed, in statements conveyed by a statement of the Sovereignty Council, that the armed forces are not hostile to anyone and will not support any group, and want everyone to agree in support of the country’s interest.

Pointing out that the armed forces “do not have the nature to stir up problems and will not be dragged into confrontations with anyone.”

Click here to try in the rest of the WhatsApp groups from (1) to (30)

See also  Sold out music, dance and literature: in Cortina there is a lot of culture alongside skiing

You may also like

“In 2023 we are optimistic about subordinated debt”...

Slovenia Prva Liga / J28: NK Radomlje hooked,...

Alleged extortionist captured in Villavicencio had UNP security...

Orienting China-Russia Relations Injecting More Stability into the...

From father to son, the passion for doing...

Declaration of property and assets: Aba Kimelabalou fulfills...

‘Checo’ Pérez signs the ‘pole’ and Alonso comes...

Milan stock market heavy, banks collapse again in...

Carcinoma in situ compensation or not, first look...

Without plans for the weekend? Maderos Teatro will...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy