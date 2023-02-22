Next injection of liquidity of around 100 million for Eurovita, the insurance company that has been commissioned by Ivass which has decided to freeze the redemptions of the policies in an attempt to stem the flight of customers and for a possible landslide of capital.

The controlling shareholder Cinven, according to Radiocor, would be ready to put 100 million euros on the table in a non-repayable way, even if to date the capital requirement of Eurovita, as anticipated by the Sole 24 Ore, could reach around 400 millions.