Home Business Eurovita: controlling shareholder Cinven could offer 100 million euros in grants
Business

Eurovita: controlling shareholder Cinven could offer 100 million euros in grants

by admin
Eurovita: controlling shareholder Cinven could offer 100 million euros in grants

Next injection of liquidity of around 100 million for Eurovita, the insurance company that has been commissioned by Ivass which has decided to freeze the redemptions of the policies in an attempt to stem the flight of customers and for a possible landslide of capital.

The controlling shareholder Cinven, according to Radiocor, would be ready to put 100 million euros on the table in a non-repayable way, even if to date the capital requirement of Eurovita, as anticipated by the Sole 24 Ore, could reach around 400 millions.

See also  Saipem, margins in red. No other impact from the ongoing project review. The new plan in mid-March

You may also like

Inflation down, stops at 10% in January. Even...

Stronger U.S. soybeans are expected to still put...

Abusive occupations, Meloni puts an end to the...

ECB, Villeroy: “excessive reaction of the markets, raising...

Europe in apnea awaits the Fed minutes, Piazza...

Inflation, January 2023 data: -10% on the cost...

Resolution 34 of 06/02/2023 – Opinion on the...

Resolution 45 of 06/02/2023 – Conferral of mandate...

The international gold price may not be able...

Auto, Bmw and Plenitude together for electric recharges

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy