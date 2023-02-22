A 52-year-old Spanish teacher at a private Catholic school in Saint Jean de Luz, in the Basque Country in southwestern France, died after being stabbed in the heart by a 16-year-old student. “I can confirm that there was a knife attack and the victim just died,” the attorney said. Bayonne, Jerome Bourrier. After arresting the young attacker, the police blocked all the entrances and exits of the Catholic school and the pupils, who had been confined to the classrooms, were evacuated.

According to local media reports, the boy would suffer from psychiatric disorders, and said he was “possessed” while attacking the teacher. He confirms it to the newspaper Le Figaro also a security source following the story explaining that the boy would have “heard voices last night asking to kill his Spanish teacher”.

The Minister of Education is expected at the scene, Pap Ndiaye, who meanwhile on Twitter expressed his condolences for the death of the teacher. From the Council of Ministers underway in Paris, the government spokesman Olivier Veran he extended his condolences to the teacher’s family and extended his “support” to the educational community.

France remembers Paty, the teacher beheaded a year ago. Macron: “A quiet hero” by our correspondent Anais Ginori

October 16, 2021

Previous

It is the first time that a teacher has been killed on the job in France since the murder of the history teacher Samuel Patty by a radicalized Islamist, on October 16, 2020 in the Paris region. In July 2014, a 34-year-old teacher was stabbed to death by the mother of a student at a school in bleach. In August 1996, while walking a Daxa 51-year-old English teacher was shot and killed by two youths, including one of his students who had flunked high school.

Four years earlier, a 53-year-old man, a professor at an institution for troubled youth in the Seine-Maritime, had been killed by a 15-year-old student whom he had slapped shortly before. On September 13, a 15-year-old high school student stabbed a high school teacher in the throat. Caen. The 63-year-old victim was released from hospital a few days later. The student was tried and detained.