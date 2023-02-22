After failing to reach an agreement with the Government, the taxi drivers sector carried out a day of national strike, in which they carried out “turtle plans” and intermittent blockades.

In Bogotá, the main novelty so far is the impact on the Portal de las Américas, where the entrance of feeder buses has collapsed.

“On Av. Villavicencio with Av. Cali (Portal Américas), the taxi drivers’ union carries out intermittent blockades of the intersection,” reported the ‘Bogotá Tránsito’ Twitter account.

The 6-4 Paraiso feeder route, which connects with the Tunal Portal, was also suspended, ceasing to serve 16 bus stops.

On the other hand, on 170th Street, the taxi drivers’ protest was suspended arguing that they were immobilizing the vehicles, which is one of the orders in the Government to avoid blockades on main roads.

📢#At this time 🕛[07:00 a.m.]On Av. Villavicencio with Av. Cali (Portal Américas), the taxi drivers’ union carries out intermittent blockades of the intersection. Authorities accompany the mobilization. pic.twitter.com/dv7N0LpQsR — Bogota Transit (@BogotaTransito) February 22, 2023

From the taxi drivers union it was confirmed that the intention of this strike is not related to political tendencies. Therefore, the purpose is to fight for their rights as formal workers. In turn, they indicated that the protest should not be observed from a different point of view than the one they have made known and that the only true information will be that shared by the union.

In turn, the Minister of Transportation, Guillermo Reyes, warned that “we are not going to allow the general interest of Colombians to be violated. Faced with the blockades, we are going to use the rules, cranes and give subpoenas if the law allows it.

Likewise, Reyes ruled that the platforms will be regulated, since they are “a reality that was born from the need of the people.”

“The Transit and Transportation Directorate has the order that when someone is found doing transportation services in private vehicles, measures are taken. We want to regulate that. They have to understand that this is reality. This debate that the taxi drivers propose should be debated in Congress, not at a work table, ”he added.

Dialogue

In this sense, he added: “The doors of the Ministry are still open, the time has come for Colombia to end the exclusions, the divisions. The platforms are a reality that was born from the need of the people. We want to formalize something that the two other governments did not do.

The spokesman for the taxi drivers, Manuel Gil, said that from the early hours of today the cessation of activities will begin by workers in the taxi sector. Yesterday afternoon, the national government had set up a dialogue table with them at the headquarters of the Ministry of Transportation, but no agreement was reached between the parties.

In the first place, the spokesperson indicated that the Ministry was not asked to regulate the platforms, because this is already contemplated in the law. The main reason is the dissatisfaction with the provision of public transport services by private vehicles and motorcycles.

“We have expressed to the Ministry that we want there to be forceful measures and background so that this does not continue to occur,” said Gil, pointing out that they also declared a cessation of activities due to the increase in fuel. “Those are the reasons that lead us to make a national strike of taxi drivers.”

Drivers have warned that the strike could be extended, if they do not see a response from the government. In this sense, it could last at least until February 24.

However, they have also stated that this is an indefinite strike, which indicates that it could be lifted at any time or extended even longer than expected.

Trade

Jaime Alberto Cabal, president of Fenalco, said that the economy and especially sectors such as commerce, are substantially harmed with each protest or blockade that takes place in the different cities of the country; the losses are incalculable and difficult to recover over time.

“The right to protest is as important as respect for work and free mobility. It is unfortunate that it has become customary to see thousands of people trying to reach their destinations, walking long distances outdoors”.

According to reports from the different Fenalco branches, a blockage of the main arterial roads causes a decrease in sales of the order of 25% in commercial establishments and restaurants. “This situation is unsustainable. At this rate, the economy will lose even more momentum, precisely when we most need to stimulate production and employment,” Cabal said.

Unemployment points in Bogotá

-Cali city avenue with 26th street.

-Nearby El Dorado airport.

-Calle 13 with carrera 37, in front of the Ministry of Mobility.

-Calle 80 at the exit to Siberia.

-13th Street in the El Playón sector.

-Monument of Flags.

-Tunal Portal.

-Portal of July 20.

-North Gate.

Medellín

-Alpujarra

Guarne and Rionegro

-Caldas variant at the height of the regional

-Mayorca shopping center

-Medellín highway, Belén village

-North highway near Copacabana and Niquía

-East Tunnel

– Tunnel of the West

Cali

-Paso comercio-sameco-menga-ciudad jardín-Alfonso Lopez-Avenida cañas gordas-Portada al mar-downtown.

ibagué

–Sports park

-Manuel Murillo Toro Stadium

-City center

Cartagena

Plan tortuga:

-Bomb the shelter

-By Pedro de Heredia

-Of Venezuela

-Clock tower

Valledupar

-Hurtado Bridge

-Obelisk

– Enter Bosconia

-Entrance La Paz

-Airport

-La Ceiba Roundabout

-semaphore palmetto

-Glorieta de los roosters

-hit the flowers

Santa Marta

-access roads to the city will be blocked

-La Piragua roundabout

-November eleventh roundabout

-The yuccal

-roundabout fighting

-Airport roundabout

– Zuca Bomb

Tunja

-North Roundabout

-Gorrieta Governor

Armenia

-Suspension of the provision of the service by taxi drivers

Manizales

-Uribe Station

-Exit cabin

– Glorieta Marcel

-San Rafael

-Villa pillar

-The Cedars