A full legalization of cannabis, for both medicinal and recreational use, was rejected by the Spanish parliament on Tuesday.

The socialist party PSOE, which is part of the coalition government with the left-wing Unidas Podemos, was one of those who voted against, along with part of the right-wing opposition.

His partner in the executive supported the initiative along with other leftist forces such as the liberals of Ciudadanos, in their vote in Congress or in the lower house of parliament.

The proposal to regulate cannabis was presented by the Catalan independence party Esquerra Republicana de Cataluña, with the aim of reducing its consumption, increasing its control and putting an end to the mafias that traffic this substance, since marijuana trafficking is the third criminal activity in Spain after hashish and cocaine.

For their part, the socialists have differentiated cannabis for medical and recreational use and argued that only 33% of the Spanish population are in favor of comprehensive regulation, compared to 73% who are in favor of tougher sanctions.

The Spanish Congress had already rejected a similar initiative a year and a half ago, then from the leftist formation Más País.

Instead, last year it took a first step to legalize medicinal use for some diseases such as cancer, with a prescription and sale only in pharmacies, although its regulation has not yet been implemented.

The legislation on cannabis in Spain varies from region to region, but in general its cultivation is authorized mainly for industrial use and under certain conditions, its possession is legal only for personal consumption and in small quantities, but not in public spaces, and Trafficking in this substance is punishable by fines and prison.

Both the recreational and medicinal use of marijuana is decriminalized to varying degrees in different countries, mainly in America and Europe.

(Efe agency of 02/21/2023)